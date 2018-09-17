TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police say a developmentally disabled man shot a University of Alabama student, resulting in the arrest of his caregiver.

News outlets report the 21-year-old male student was shot in the arm outside a popular brunch spot Sunday. Tuscaloosa police Capt. Kip Hart says the shots rang out from a parked car.

Investigators found the car, which had fled the scene, and learned the shooter was a 28-year-old man in the care of 30-year-old Javaris Deangelo Dubose. Hart says Dubose had left his loaded pistol inside the car while making a reservation.

Dubose is charged with reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. The unidentified shooter was taken to a facility for monitoring and evaluation. It’s unclear if Dubose has an attorney who could comment.

The student has been released from the hospital.

