COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement authorities are pledging a thorough investigation into allegations against an intensive-care doctor accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients.

At issue are accusations against William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), a doctor fired by the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System in December.

The hospital found he ordered potentially fatal doses for 29 patients and doses for six more patients that were excessive but not likely what caused their deaths.

Police and prosecutors said Thursday they are investigating the 29 deaths, with dozens of interviews to be conducted.

A message was left with an attorney representing Husel.

Mount Carmel has apologized , put 23 other employees on leave and says it changed its medication protocols to prevent similar situations.

