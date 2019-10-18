Police Lt. Doug Magill says officers were called to a home Thursday about an accidental shooting.

Magill says the woman told police she was firing at a rabid raccoon in the home when she accidentally shot the man. She also was wounded.

Magill says the woman made up the story and shot herself in the leg to make the incident appear accidental.

Court records don’t show whether Fernandez has a lawyer. Police haven’t released the man’s name.

