CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A private cargo ship has arrived at the International Space Station with food galore, following a 1 1/2-day journey from Virginia.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule pulled up early Friday morning. Space station astronaut Anne McClain used a robot arm to capture the capsule as they soared 250 miles (402.32 kilometers) above Earth.

The Cygnus and its 7,600-pound (3,450-kilogram) shipment rocketed from Wallops Island on Wednesday. It holds numerous science experiments, including 40 mice taking part in a tetanus vaccination study, and three small free-flying robots to assist astronauts inside and out.

There are also more than 800 meals for the six station residents, including the makings for a fine Easter meal. NASA packed pork chops with gravy, potatoes au gratin and lemon meringue pudding, among other space specialties.

