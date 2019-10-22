The South Carolina House added the exceptions after Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace, of Charleston, shared about her rape as a 16-year-old.
Under the bill, doctors would face criminal charges for performing abortions after a heartbeat’s detected. That’s typically around the sixth week of gestation — before many women known they’re pregnant.
A half-dozen states have passed measures similar to the proposal. Those bans have all been blocked or overturned by federal judges.
