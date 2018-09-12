FILE - In this June 21 photo, then-Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt listens as President Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Scott Pruitt, the embattled former Environmental Protection Agency chief, faced mounting financial pressures as he sought to balance his personal obligations in Oklahoma with his new role as a member of President Trump’s Cabinet in Washington, new documents show.

Pruitt, who made $189,600 a year as EPA administrator, incurred between $115,000 and $300,000 in legal fees last year, according to financial disclosure forms released Wednesday. He sold off tens of thousands in investments during that same period.

The documents highlight the financial pressures facing the former administrator, who enlisted the help of staff to help his wife find work and to perform personal tasks for him.

The form does not specify what the legal work was for: as Pruitt’s spending and management practices came under increasing scrutiny starting last fall he eventually hired private attorneys to represent him and established a legal-defense fund.

Pruitt’s other debts in 2017 included a balance of $10,000-$15,000 on his Chase credit card and the mortgage of his $1.2 million home in Tulsa.

While Pruitt has kept a low profile since stepping down in July, three individuals familiar with the matter said he is now searching for work in the private sector. These individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Billionaire coal executive Joseph W. Craft III, president and chief executive of the Tulsa-based Alliance Resource Partners, is considering whether to hire Pruitt his “personal” capacity, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Pruitt, who is barred from engaging in “lobbying activities” related to his former agency for five years under an executive order, championed several policies while at EPA that directly affect Craft’s business. Those policies include repeal of Obama-era limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and rules for handling the toxic waste generated by burning coal to produce electricity.

Craft, who along with his wife gave more than $2 million to Trump’s candidacy and inauguration, had an unusual degree of access to Pruitt while the former Oklahoma attorney general helmed the EPA. Before Pruitt, the former administrator met with Craft more than half-a-dozen times while in office, according to agency records released under the Freedom of Information Act.

In December, Pruitt and his son sat in courtside seats at a University of Kentucky home game reserved for Craft, the New York Times reported earlier this year. According to an EPA spokesman at the time, Pruitt reimbursed the coal executive in cash for the tickets’ $260 market value.

Alliance Resource Partners ranks as the nation’s seventh-largest coal company, supplying more than two dozen power plants and boasting employees in Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia. Craft attended the president’s March 2017 signing of an executive order calling for the reversal of several climate policies enacted by the Obama administration, as well as a National Mining Association board of directors meeting in Naples, Fla., which Pruitt attended.

In setting up the Florida trip, Pruitt’s executive scheduler Sydney Hupp wrote a National Mining Association official, “It will be wonderful to see the Crafts.”

Pruitt’s lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.

Pruitt’s new financial disclosures also show that his wife, Marlyn, earned between $15,000 and $50,000 last year working as a consultant. The Post first reported in June that Pruitt had enlisted the help of EPA employees and outside allies in lining up a job for his wife, a trained nurse who had spent the last two decades raising their children. The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group affiliated with the Federalist Society, ultimately hired Maryln Pruitt on a short-term basis.

The former administrator has asked for and received an extension to file his termination report, which will include his financial disclosure for 2018. That document is due by Nov. 5, according to an EPA spokesman.

The new document also suggests that Pruitt still faces scrutiny for accepting gifts while helming the agency. It notes that he turned over all the gifts he received as administrator to agency ethics officials for inventory, but adds, “I am aware there is correspondence to the EPA Office of General Counsel’s Ethics Officer and/or the Office of Government Ethics asserting that certain actions or activities during 2017 may constitute ‘gifts’ to me that require inclusion on this report.”

“To the extent I am aware of specific allegations, I dispute the facts asserted and, accordingly, am not aware of reportable gifts,” Pruitt states. “In the event there are any future findings to the contrary, I will address the issue at that time and amend this report as directed and/or necessary.”

