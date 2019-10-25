Whites tend to be higher-cost patients even when they’re not as sick as blacks. The study found the software regularly suggested letting healthier white patients into health care risk management programs ahead of blacks who were less healthy, even though the software wasn’t intentionally biased.
Researchers say fixing the software could more than double the number of black patients enrolled in these programs.
The paper was published Thursday in the journal Science.
