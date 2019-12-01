The Fayetteville facility was inspected in October after a watchdog group said staff were using physical and chemical restraints excessively. It treats patients ages 7 to 17 years.

In November, Piney Ridge sent the state a corrective action plan that included revisions to its policies, additional training for nurses and two months of monitoring.

Piney Ridge did not provide any comment to the Democrat-Gazette, nor immediately respond to a Sunday inquiry from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD