His lawyers on Wednesday released a report done by an investigator for the DeKalb County school district.

The report says chemistry teacher Bridgette Blowe was doing a “burning money demonstration” when she poured ethanol on a flame, causing it to become “out of control” and to burn McFadden.

The report says the principal recommended Blowe be suspended while the superintendent recommended her termination. Her employment status wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD