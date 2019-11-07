The federal agency said in a statement that Edwards began managing the Conway, South Carolina, eatery where Smith worked in 2009.
The Justice Department added that Edwards is also accused of using torture to intimidate Smith into working without benefits, keeping him from speaking with family, hitting him with kitchen items and using racial slurs toward him.
A state assault charge wasn’t prosecuted.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD