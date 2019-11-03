Tuesday’s ballot also includes a measure put on the ballot by electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs to overturn a citywide ban on e-cigarette sales.

San Francisco-based Juul spent $12 million on Proposition C before pulling financial support for it in September.

The measure would regulate sales to youth but allow sales to adults, unlike the city ordinance that prohibits all sales.

Opponents say the proposition would hurt efforts to curb youth vaping.

