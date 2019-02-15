Aqua Falls employees deliver water to University of Dayton Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. A water line broke in one Ohio’s largest cities, leaving some 100,000 customers under a boil-water advisory, closing schools and disrupting diners’ Valentine’s Day plans. (James Rider/WHIO-TV via AP) (Associated Press)

DAYTON, Ohio — Some 100,000 people in the Dayton, Ohio, area are waiting for word that they can use their water without boiling it.

Crews located a water-line leak early Thursday under the Great Miami River, but high river levels have hindered repair work. There’s been no word on the break’s cause.

Schools resumed classes Friday, a day after many closed. The Dayton school district says bottled water is available in all buildings.

County officials estimated that 15,000 to 20,000 customers were under a warning to boil water before using it. A customer means one business or household, so thousands more people likely were affected.

Dayton officials estimated 75,000 people — more than half the city’s population — were under the advisory likely to remain in effect until water testing results are known. That’s expected to happen Friday evening.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.