In a retraction notice published by the journal last month, the authors said they had learned of a technical flaw in the data they analyzed. As a result, they say the conclusion of their June paper is invalid.
The notice was signed by Rasmus Nielsen, senior author of the original paper, and co-author Xinzhu Wei. Both are from the University of California, Berkeley.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD