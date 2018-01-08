Alex Azar, the White House's choice to lead the health and human services department, took questions from the Senate on Jan. 9. (Victoria Walker/The Washington Post)

Alex Azar, the White House’s choice to become the second health and human services secretary in less than a year, began his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday morning with Democrats delivering a broadside about his drug industry ties — though the attack has seemingly little chance of halting his path toward joining the president’s Cabinet.

During the opening of the hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, the panel’s top Democrat took a strong swipe at both the president’s judgment and Azar’s recent history as a top executive of Eli Lilly. “The same Donald Trump who said almost exactly one year ago that price-hiking drug companies were ‘getting away with murder’ has nominated a drug company executive with a documented history of raising prescription drug prices to captain the administration’s health care team,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said.

But such naysaying was outweighed by superlatives from the committee’s Republicans and the two HHS secretaries under the previous GOP administration, as well as by Azar’s polished performance in the witness chair.

As he did during a courtesy hearing in late November before another Senate committee, Azar cited drug prices among four issues he would treat as HHS priorities if confirmed. Reiterating that “drug prices are too high,” he said he favors fostering different incentives for pharmaceutical companies in setting list prices, along with greater competition from generic drugs and biosimilars.



Still, he said, “There is not one action that all of a sudden fixes this.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) points to a chart on rising drug prices while questioning HHS nominee Alex Azar during Tuesday’s hearing. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) is on the left. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

Tommy Thompson and Mike Leavitt — both former governors who served under George W. Bush — co-wrote a strong endorsement of Azar this week in an op-ed published in the Hill. The two then introduced Azar as the hearing started, with both lauding his qualities when they were his boss as HHS.

The two former secretaries and other Republicans have focused on the fact that Azar would come to the job with greater working knowledge of the sprawling agency, with its budget of more than $1.1 trillion and far-flung staff of nearly 80,000, than many of his predecessors. During Bush’s two terms, Azar spent four years as the department’s general counsel, then two years as deputy secretary.

“I don’t know there is a person who has been nominated . . . who is in position to hit the ground running like Alex Azar,” Leavitt said.

Early Tuesday, HHS officials highlighted a flattering latter about their potential boss, written by a bipartisan pair of former Senate majority leaders, Republican Bill Frist and Democrat Tom Daschle.

While at HHS, the two wrote, Azar “made difficult decisions even when opposed by powerful industries.” As for the critique that he would be too aligned with drug manufacturers, they wrote: “We agree that he should be questioned carefully and closely on his industry connections. However, Alex’s history suggests that he is not afraid to take on tough issues and be fair, impartial, and focused on patients. We are hopeful that Alex’s in-depth knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry will be a positive attribute when addressing the complicated issue of drug pricing.”

His nomination has drawn support from leading organizations across the health-care realm. They include the American Public Health Association, the American Medical Association, the main trade group for health insurers and the hospital industry’s two major associations.

But Public Citizen and about five dozen other liberal groups dispatched a letter last week to every senator, calling on them to reject the nomination. The letter criticizes Azar for a statement that the Affordable Care Act “is circling the drain” and his previous indication that he would support converting Medicaid from an entitlement program for everyone eligible into a set of block grants to states, as well as for his work as a Lilly executive.

Health and Human Services nominee Alex Azar dodged a question about whether he lowered drug prices while he was a top executive at Eli Lilly on Jan. 9. (United States Senate Committee on Finance)

Azar, 50, would succeed Trump’s first HHS secretary, Tom Price, a former Georgia congressman who resigned under pressure in September while being investigated for having flown in private charter planes to official events at taxpayers’ expense.

In contrast with Price, who ended the long-standing practice of HHS secretaries meeting regularly with Senate Finance members, Azar quickly made clear that he would restore such close interaction and repeatedly told senators that he was eager to work with them on various issues that they raised.

Azar would be the department’s first secretary with a background in the pharmaceutical industry. After he left HHS a dozen years ago, he joined the Indianapolis-based Lilly, eventually becoming president of its largest affiliate, Lilly USA, in 2012. He resigned a year ago, saying he wanted to explore other opportunities.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the committee’s minority senators tried to mine the nominee’s position on conservative ideas for redesigning Medicaid and Medicare, as well as the Trump administration’s disdain for the Affordable Care Act. Wyden contrasted what he branded the administration’s “sabotage policy” toward the ACA, with Azar’s enthusiastic efforts on behalf of a significant expansion of Medicare that began during the Bush administration. “When it came to supporting the Medicare prescription drug benefit, he toured like he was in the Grateful Dead,” Wyden said.

Democrats also were planning to rehash a controversy that erupted last month when it surfaced that staff in parts of the Health and Human Services Department had been instructed not to use seven words and phrases, including “evidence-based,” “entitlement” and “fetus.”

The committee is expected to vote later this month on whether to recommend Azar’s confirmation to the full Senate.

