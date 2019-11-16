A former extreme nationalist during the 1990s’ war in the former Yugoslavia, Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party came to power seven years ago promising to take Serbia into the European Union.
The populist leader has since faced accusations of curbing media freedoms and democracy. Vucic’s government has strengthened Serbia’s close relations with traditional Slavic ally Russia.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD