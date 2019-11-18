Pro-government media say his condition worsened following “inappropriate” questions by journalists about alleged corruption by government ministers.
A former extreme nationalist during the 1990s war in Yugoslavia, Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party came to power seven years ago promising to take Serbia into the European Union. The populist leader has since faced accusations of curbing media freedoms and democracy.
