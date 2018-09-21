Authorities respond to a shooting in Harford County, Md., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an “active shooter situation.” (Jerry Jackson /The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Associated Press)
ABERDEEN, Md. — Sheriff: Investigators found evidence that Maryland warehouse shooting suspect was suffering from mental illness.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.