The planets Mercury, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter offer a morning show before sunrise in April, while a dim Mars and the Pleiades cluster revel in the evening.

Mercury and Venus appear to get close to each other before sunrise through the middle of April, which is perfect for dog walkers and joggers, if you can find a clear view of the low, eastern horizon.

Before dawn April 1, low in the east-southeastern heavens, the brilliant Venus rises. The thin wisp of a waning, crescent moon is just south of Venus, along the horizon. By the next morning, April 2, the moon has moved closer to Mercury (0.7 magnitude, bright). For the next two weeks, catch the two planets moving closer toward one another.

Moving west along the ecliptic (the sky’s invisible path paved with planets) before sunrise, see Saturn (zero magnitude, bright) in the constellation Sagittarius, which has the shape of a teapot. Find the ringed planet near the teapot’s handle.

The large, gaseous Jupiter hangs in the south before sunrise. Early in the month, Jupiter rises around 1 a.m., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. At a bright -2.2 magnitude, the large planet appears to brighten to -2.4 magnitude by month’s end.

The waning gibbous moon provides morning visits to Jupiter on April 23, and the moon scoots to Saturn on April 25.

The new moon occurs on April 5, but catch the sliver of a young moon in the west after sunset from April 6 through 9. The full moon occurs April 19.

Earth’s planetary neighbor Mars — dim at 1.4 magnitude — hangs in the evening’s western sky with the Seven Sisters in the Pleiades star cluster (Messier 45). You can see the fuzzy haze of the cluster in dark skies. As April progresses, the Red Planet gains distance between it and the Pleiades.

The Lyrid meteors are expected to peak on the evening of April 22-23, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. About 20 shooting stars are expected at the peak, but the waning gibbous moon — with 88 percent of the moon’s face illuminated, according to the Naval Observatory — rises at 11:31 p.m. The bright moon could easily wash out the meteors.

Down-to-Earth events:

● April 1 — “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. friendsoftheplanetarium.org.

● April 5 — “Your Place in the Universe: Understanding Our Big, Messy Existence,” a talk by astrophysicist Paul Sutter, discussing his book with the same title. At the University of Maryland observatory, College Park. 8 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse .

● April 6 — Exploring the Sky, hosted by the National Park Service and the National Capital Astronomers, at Rock Creek Park near the Nature Center, in the field south of Military and Glover roads NW. 8:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

● April 12 — “Understanding Dark Matter: Archaeology of the Milky Way — The Mystery of ‘Invisible’ Mass,” a lecture by Princeton physicist Mariangela Lisanti. Hosted by the Philosophical Society of Washington, at the John Wesley Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. pswscience.org.

● April 13 — “How Solar System Planets Help Us Understand Exoplanets,” a talk by planetary geologist Noam Izenberg of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory at the regular meeting of the National Capital Astronomers. Held at University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

● April 14 — “Tidal Disruption Events: How One Star’s Death Gives Life to a Black Hole,” a talk by astrophysicist Erin Kara, at the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club meeting, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m. novac.com.

● April 20 — “Galaxy Formation in the Universe: The Beginning,” a talk by Massimo Ricotti, assistant professor of astronomy, at the University of Maryland’s observatory, College Park. 8 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse .

● April 24 — “The New Moon: Recent Advances in Lunar Science,” a lecture by planetary scientist Brett Denevi of the Applied Physics Laboratory. 8 p.m. Lockheed Martin Imax Theater, National Air and Space Museum. airandspace.si.edu.

● April 29 — “Is Pluto a Planet?” A friendly discussion with Alan Stern, principal investigator of NASA’s New Horizons mission, and Ron Ekers, past president of the International Astronomical Union. The event is hosted by the Philosophical Society of Washington at the John Wesley Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. pswscience.org.

Blaine Friedlander may be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.

Read more