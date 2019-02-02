February brings planetary passion to the morning sky, as the radiant Venus meets the ringed Saturn in a mid-month rendezvous.

Throughout early February, the two planets will begin to connect before sunrise in the southeastern sky. Venus — named for the Roman goddess of love — is easy to spot at a -4.2 magnitude (very bright), while Saturn is substantially dimmer at a 0.6 magnitude, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. Now, Saturn sits to the lower left of Venus.

A week from now, the planets scoot closer. By Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, they are within hugging distance in the morning heavens, and by Feb. 17, both are within kissing distance. The planets conjunct Feb. 18, according to the Astronomical Phenomena almanac published by the observatory. After conjunction, the planetary beaus appear to cross each other’s paths and go their separate ways.

The large gaseous planet Jupiter (-1.9 magnitude, bright) and a nearby companion, the reddish Antares, are perched in the south to watch Venus and Saturn dance.

The moon officially becomes full Feb. 19 at 10:54 a.m., according to the observatory. In fact, the moon will have reached perigee (the closest to Earth in its regular orbital cycle) — making this moon a perigee full moon, or a “supermoon.” This will be the closest it comes to Earth this year.

At the end of the month, the waning crescent moon skips like a flat stone on a calm lake with Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Catch the action in the morning heavens in the south-southeast when the moon meets with Jupiter on Feb. 27, sneaks up on Saturn on March 1 and then runs into Venus on March 2.

In the evenings, find Mars in the western sky, much dimmer than last summer. By the middle of February, the Red Planet is at first magnitude (bright enough to see from urban and suburban areas). Our neighboring planet and the waxing crescent moon loiter Feb. 10 in the evening’s western heavens. Mars sets around 11 p.m. throughout February.

Down-to-Earth events:

●Feb. 4 — Survey winter’s stars and planets under the warmth of the dome at “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. www.friendsoftheplanetarium.org.

●Feb. 5 — “Beyond Pluto: Latest Results from the New Horizons Flyby of a Distant Kuiper Belt Object,” a talk by planetary scientist Doug Hamilton at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. Dress warmly, and enjoy our local heavens through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. 8 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

●Feb. 8 — “Growth of the Embryonic Universe: Interpreting the Cosmological Fossil Record,” a lecture by Raman Sundrum, professor of physics at the University of Maryland and director of the Maryland Center for Fundamental Physics. Hosted by the Philosophical Society of Washington at the Powell Auditorium, adjacent to the Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. philsoc.org.

●Feb. 9 — “African American Pioneers in Aviation and Space,” part of Heritage Family Days, explains the struggle for equal access to the skies, with hands-on activities and learning events throughout the day at the National Air and Space Museum, the Mall. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. airandspace.si.edu.

●Feb. 9 — “Using Pulsar Timing Arrays to Detect Supermassive Black Hole Mergers,” a talk by astrophysicist Elizabeth Ferrara of the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope. At the regular meeting of the National Capital Astronomers, at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

●Feb. 10 — “Cosmology: How did the familiar night sky of galaxies, stars and planets come to be?” a talk by Paul Hertz of NASA. At the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club meeting, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m. novac.com.

●Feb. 20 — “Beyond Pluto: The Hunt for a Massive Planet X,” a lecture by Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science, at the institution’s lecture hall, 1530 P Street NW, Washington. 6:30 p.m. CarnegieScience.edu.

●Feb. 20 — “Lava Worlds to Living Worlds: How a NASA Mission Sparked the Search for Life Beyond the Solar System,” a lecture by planet-hunting astrophysicist Natalie Batalha provides an overview of NASA’s Kepler mission. At the Lockheed Martin Imax Theater, National Air and Space Museum, the Mall. 8 p.m. airandspace.si.edu.

●Feb. 20 — “X-raying the Hot Gas around Galaxies,” a talk by astronomer Edmund Hodges-Kluck at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. Scan the heavens through telescopes, weather permitting. 8 p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

Blaine Friedlander may be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.