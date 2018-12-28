The new year debuts with a cosmic bouquet that includes meteors zipping through the heavens, bright morning planets, a little more daylight and a total lunar eclipse that will have you seeing red.

Before the new year’s first daylight, catch wonder in the southeastern heavens as the sliver of a waning crescent moon leads the brilliant Venus, the bright Jupiter and Mercury (hugging the horizon) in a cosmic cavalcade.

Venus (-4.6 magnitude, very bright) sits below the waning moon on New Year’s Day morning. On the following day, the fingernail sliver of a moon has slipped between Venus and Jupiter (-1.8 magnitude, bright.) The razor-thin crescent of a waning moon passes near Jupiter on Jan. 3.

Like a planetary couple dancing the Lindy Hop, Venus and Jupiter get closer toward the middle of January in the morning’s southeastern heavens. The brighter Venus is north of Jupiter on the morning of Jan. 22, its closest at just over 2 degrees, according to astronomer Geoff Chester of the U.S. Naval Observatory. That means Venus will be just northwest of Jupiter on Jan. 21 and then northeast on Jan. 23. After that, the dancing partners appear to part.

Spending most of January vacationing in the sun’s glare, Saturn ascends the east southeastern morning sky — following Jupiter and Venus — for the month’s last week. Find it on the horizon before sunrise.

Bundle up, keep hot chocolate handy and catch shooting stars. The Quadrantid meteors are predicted to peak around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. While the peak can produce as many as 120 meteors each hour, chances are that if you’re patient and brave the cold night, you may see a handful of meteors.

All of North America (and South America, for that matter) secures a front-row seat for the Jan. 20-21 total lunar eclipse — when the Earth’s shadow embraces a full moon, creating a reddish tint on the moon’s surface.

Unlike a solar eclipse, your eyes will be safe for this night event. From our earthly vantage point, the sun will be behind us as the moon scoots through Earth’s shadow.

For Washington, the total lunar eclipse starts Jan. 20 on the night of a full moon. At 10:34 p.m. Eastern Time, the moon enters Earth’s umbra (the deep part of our planet’s shadow.) By 11:41 p.m., totality begins, as the moon will be fully immersed in the shadow, and at 12:12 a.m. (Jan. 21), we’ll see the peak of the eclipse, according to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The moon becomes officially full at 12:16 a.m., according to the Naval Observatory.

The eclipse’s totality portion lasts 62 minutes and ends at 12:43 a.m., when the moon departs the umbra (in the second partial phase) at 1:51 a.m.

Two weeks before the total lunar eclipse, there will be a partial solar eclipse Jan. 6 that stretches from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. For detail on both eclipses, visit eclipse expert Fred Espenak’s MrEclipse.com page.

As we move away from the winter solstice (Dec. 21), our days get longer. On Jan. 1, Washington will have nine hours and 30 minutes of daylight, according to the Naval Observatory. By Jan. 31, the capital will see 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

Down to Earth events:

● Jan. 5 — Begin the new year with an astronomy talk, then warm to cosmic views of the night sky through telescopes, weather permitting, at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. 8 p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

● Jan. 7 — Catch a warm, indoor view of the outdoor night sky at “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. friendsoftheplanetarium.org.

● Jan. 12 — Albert Einstein (played by physics teacher Dean Howarth) offers insight and recollection for the centennial celebration of proof for the general theory of relativity at the National Capital Astronomers’ regular meeting, held at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

● Jan. 13 — If you unwrapped a new telescope or binoculars over the holidays, Pete Johnson, a member of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club, will explain how to use them at the club’s regular meeting, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m. novac.com.

● Jan. 20 — “Planet Hunting with the James Webb Space Telescope,” a talk by Jonathan Brande of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. See the night sky afterward, weather permitting. 8 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

Blaine Friedlander may be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.

