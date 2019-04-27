May blooms with a few of your favorite planets and a few shooting stars.

The evening opens with our planetary neighbor Mars in the western sky at dusk. In light-polluted urban skies, it is found at 1.7 magnitude, a little dim, hanging out in the constellation Taurus. It sets after 11:30 p.m. now. By late month, the Red Planet is in the Gemini constellation. The wispy, young crescent moon — just a few days old — sashays near Mars on the evening of May 7.

While Mars sets in the west, the gaseous giant Jupiter ascends the southeastern sky now around 11:30 p.m., between the constellations Ophiuchus and Sagittarius. It eases into prime time throughout May, rising around 10 p.m. in mid-month and around 9 p.m. at month’s end, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. You can’t miss it, since it is very bright -2.5 magnitude and it gets a smidgen brighter late in May.

The moon becomes full on May 18 and it appears to start skidding into Jupiter on May 19-20, rising just ahead of the planet. On May 21, the waning gibbous moon (92 percent of the visible lunar surface lit, according to the observatory) seems to have leapfrogged the big planet, then approaching Saturn.

In the middle of May, the ringed planet rises around midnight, loitering by the teapot handle of Sagittarius. It is reasonably bright at zero magnitude in urban, light-polluted skies. The moon appears to draw near to Saturn on May 22 and then pass the planet by the next night.

The effervescent Venus is a morning object that will be found low on the eastern horizon throughout May. Get up before sunrise and find a beach with an eastern view to see it.

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks on the morning of May 6, just before dawn, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Thanks to a young moon, lunar brightness will not interfere. While the society predicts 60 meteors per hour at peak, a sky gazer — simply looking up consistently — will likely see substantially fewer shooting stars. The parent comet for the Eta Aquariids is Comet Halley, as comets leave a trail of dusty debris and Earth smacks into these dusty trails, the dirt hits our atmosphere, burn and we enjoy shooting stars.

Down-to-Earth Events:

● April 29 — “Is Pluto a Planet?” — A friendly debate with Alan Stern, the principal investigator of NASA’s New Horizons mission and Ron Ekers, the past president of the International Astronomical Union. The event is hosted by the Philosophical Society of Washington, at the John Wesley Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. pswscience.org

● May 4 — “Exploring the Sky,” hosted by the National Park Service and the National Capital Astronomers, at Rock Creek Park near the Nature Center in the field south of Military and Glover roads NW. 9 p.m. capitalastronomers.org

● May 5 — Astrophysicist Duncan Lorimer from West Virginia University provides insight on fast radio bursts, at the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club’s regular meeting, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m. novac.com

● May 5 — University of Maryland undergraduate students discuss their research results on asteroid rotation periods at the university’s observatory in College Park. Scan the sky through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse

● May 6 — “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3.‏ friendsoftheplanetarium.org

● May 11 — Astronomy Day! Enjoy safe views of the sun in the afternoon, guided tours of the night sky, fun activities for kids. Among the talks: Night sky photography with smartphones. 3 to 11 p.m. Hosted by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club at C.M. Crockett Park, 10066 Rogues Rd., Midland, Va. Admission free, but $7 vehicle fee if not a Fauquier County resident. novac.com

● May 17 — “The Big Bang and Inflation: Glimpsing the Beginning of Time from the Ends of the Earth,” a lecture by physicist Brian Keating, University of California at San Diego. Hosted by the Philosophical Society of Washington, at the John Wesley Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. pswscience.org

● May 20 — “Astronomy from 40,000 Feet,” a talk by research scientist Tracy Huard, at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 9 p.m. Telescopic night sky gazing afterward, weather permitting. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse

● May 22 — “Apollo Landing Sites Revisited: Modern Datasets at Familiar Locales,” a lecture by Noah Petro, research space scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, as part of the Exploring Space lecture series. 8 p.m. Lockheed Martin Imax Theater, National Air and Space Museum. Lecture free, but reserve tickets at event page on airandspace.si.edu

Blaine Friedlander may be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.