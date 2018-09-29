As autumn braces for a color burst, the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars entertain from above the treetops when they take the evening stage in October.

Find Jupiter in the southwestern heavens at nightfall. The planet is bright at -1.8 magnitude and it sets now just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. By Halloween, it sets several minutes after 7 p.m. A very young, skinny moon joins the large gaseous planet on Oct. 11, but the moon plays a cosmic game of tag — heading toward Saturn a few nights later.

Saturn continues to sit above the teapot’s dome in the constellation Sagittarius in the southern evening sky. The ringed planet has a 0.5 magnitude — visible from the area’s polluted night sky. The fattening moon snuggles close to Saturn on Oct. 14.

Find the reddish Mars in the south-southeastern sky at dusk now. This past summer, Mars was an amazingly bright -2.7 magnitude, catching all attention. Now, the planet goes from a bold -1.3 magnitude to -0.6, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. The first quarter moon sashays toward Mars on Oct. 17 and catches the Red Planet on the Martian flip side Oct. 18.

In early October, Venus skims the southwestern horizon after sunset. The planet disappears from our view, as it gets lost in the sun’s glare, but it makes a return in November’s morning sky.

You may see a stray shooting star in the night sky when the Orionids peak Oct. 21, with about 20 shooting stars an hour, according to the Royal Astronomical Society. But don’t get high hopes, as the bright, waxing gibbous moon may scrub many of the peaking meteors from view. (The moon will be 90 percent illuminated on Oct. 21, according to the Naval Observatory.) The full moon is Oct. 24.

Down-to-Earth Events:

●Oct. 1 — Learn about the autumn night sky at “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. friendsoftheplanetarium.org

●Oct. 5 — Catch an astronomy talk at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. Afterward, check out objects in the heavens through telescopes, weather permitting. 9 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse

●Oct. 5 — “Dragonfly: Exploring Titan by Rotorcraft,” a talk by Elizabeth Turtle, planetary scientist, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory, discusses a proposed NASA mission to explore Saturn’s largest moon. Hosted by the Philosophical Society of Washington. At the Powell Auditorium at the Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. www.philsoc.org

●Oct. 6 — “Star Gaze,” an afternoon and evening program hosted by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. Listen to cosmic presentations, chat with astronomers, see the sun safely through filters and view the night sky via telescopes. At C.M. Crockett Park, 10066 Rogues Road, Midland, Va. Parking $7 for non-Fauquier County residents. 3-11 p.m. (Entrance to park ends at 9 p.m.) novac.com

●Oct. 6 — “Exploring the Sky,” hosted by the National Park Service and the National Capital Astronomers, at Rock Creek Park, near the Nature Center, in the field south of Military and Glover roads NW. 7:30 p.m.

capitalastronomers.org

●Oct. 13 — “The Double Asteroid Redirection Test: Defending the Earth from Asteroids,” a talk by Derek Richardson, astronomy professor, University of Maryland, at the National Capital Astronomers’ regular meeting. The meeting is held at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m.

capitalastronomers.org

●Oct. 14 — “Looking Up at the Stars: A Venture into the Night Sky,” a program hosted by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, with the Southern Maryland Astronomical Society providing telescopes and guidance. At the Patuxent River Park, pavilion and camp ground, 16000 Croom Airport Road, Upper Marlboro. 7:30 — 10 p.m. facebook.com/naturepgparks

●Oct. 18 — “Deep Blue Planet,” a talk about our own world by Michael Walter, of the Carnegie Institution for Science. Greenewalt Auditorium, 5251 Broad Branch Road NW. 6:30-7:45 p.m. goo.gl/zYwj4a

●Oct. 19 — “Cube Sats: A Not So Small Revolution in Space,” a lecture by Charles Norton, special adviser to the Science Mission Directorate, NASA. Hosted by the Philosophical Society of Washington. At the Powell Auditorium at the Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. philsoc.org

●Oct. 20 — Open house at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. Scan the night sky through telescopes, weather permitting. 9 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse

Blaine Friedlander may be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.

Read more