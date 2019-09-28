In clear night skies, note that Jupiter has company, as the red supergiant star Antares appears to the lower right of our largest planet.

The fattening first-quarter moon sashays Oct. 5 to Saturn (0.5 magnitude, bright, but dimmer than Jupiter.) The ringed planet is to the upper left of Jupiter. The moon snuggles with Saturn that evening in the handle region of the constellation Sagittarius’ tea kettle shape.

AD

AD

At the end of the month, the young moon ghoulishly treats our eyes to another dance with large, gaseous Jupiter on Oct. 31.

Very low on the evening’s west-southwest horizon, Venus emerges from a summer break, but stays low until December.

Mars returns from its summer vacation, where the planet hid in the sun’s glare, but it loiters low on the morning’s eastern horizon in late October.

The Orionids peak on the evening of Oct. 21-22. For this year’s Orionids, don’t expect much. It is predicted to be a small shower, with about 20 meteors each hour at peak, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Shooting stars are tiny bits of comet dust left behind as comets whiz by the sun. For the Orionids, it’s specks of Halley’s comet. Earth strikes these dusty trails, and these bits burn in our atmosphere, providing a free autumnal show.

AD

AD

If you’re persistent, wait outside during the later evening and look up, you’ll likely see a few meteors in an hour. On Oct. 22, the last quarter moon rises at 12:37 a.m., in the eastern time zone, according to the observatory. The moon’s light will likely wash out some of the shower’s peak.

Down-to-Earth Events:

●Oct. 4 — “Immortal Spacecraft: The Rise of In-Space Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing,” a lecture by NASA’s Benjamin Reed, at the Philosophical Society of Washington. Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. pswscience.org.

●Oct. 5 — The 37th Annual Northern Virginia Astronomy Club Star Gaze. Chat with astronomers, view the sun safely through filters and revel in night sky wonder observing through telescopes. At C.M. Crockett Park, 10066 Rogues Rd., Midland, Va. Parking $7 for non-Fauquier County residents. 3-11 p.m. Entrance to park ends at 9 p.m. novac.com.

AD

AD

●Oct. 5 — “Exploring the Sky,” hosted by the National Capital Astronomers and the National Park Service, at Rock Creek Park, near the Nature Center in the field south of Military and Glover roads NW. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

●Oct. 5 — Enjoy an astronomy talk before viewing the heavens through telescopes, weather permitting, at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. 9 p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

●Oct. 6 — “Looking Up at the Stars,” public sky gazing at Patuxent River Park, 16000 Croom Airport Rd., Upper Marlboro. Hosted by Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, in partnership with the Southern Maryland Astronomical Society. 8-10:30 p.m. Weather permitting. mncppc.org.

AD

●Oct. 7 — “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. apsva.us/planetarium-overview.

AD

●Oct. 12 — Physicist Duilia Demello of Catholic University discusses interacting galaxies and star formation at the National Capital Astronomers meeting, held at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

●Oct. 20 — Learn about astronomy and then view the night sky through telescopes, weather permitting, at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. 9 p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

●Oct. 22 — “USS Hornet: Stories of the Apollo 11 Recovery,” panel discussion, with Clancy Navy diver Clancy Hatleberg, flight surgeon Bill Carpentier, aviator Bruce Johnson, and historian Robert Fish, author of “Hornet Plus Three: The Story of the Apollo 11 Recovery.” Lockheed Martin Imax Theater, National Air and Space Museum, Washington. 8 p.m. For tickets and webcast detail: airandspace.si.edu.

●Nov. 1 — “Tess’ Exoplanets: Results of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite Mission,” a lecture by George Ricker, TESS principal investigator, at the Philosophical Society of Washington. Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. pswscience.org.

Blaine Friedlander can be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.

AD