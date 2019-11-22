NASA likens the repair work to heart bypass surgery. At least four spacewalks are needed to fix the $2 billion spectrometer, on the hunt for elusive dark matter and antimatter for 8 ½ years. Without a new cooling system, the experiment — led by a Nobel laureate — would end.
NASA considers these the most complicated spacewalks since the Hubble Space Telescope repair missions a few decades ago.
