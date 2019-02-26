FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The master of the American horror novel and his wife Tabitha donated more than $1 million to the New England Historic Genealogical Society based in Boston. The nation’s oldest and largest genealogical society announced Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, it will use the gift to develop educational programming that introduces family and local history to wider audiences and help the organization expand its headquarters. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

BOSTON — The master of the American horror novel has donated $1.25 million to the masters of American genealogical research.

Stephen King and his wife, Tabitha, made the gift through their foundation to the New England Historic Genealogical Society.

The Boston-based organization is the nation’s oldest and largest genealogical society. It says it will use the gift announced Tuesday to develop educational programming and fund a curriculum in family history for public school students.

It will also help the organization expand its headquarters.

Brenton Simons is president and CEO of the society. He says the money will have “far-reaching benefits.”

The society says the Kings have deep personal interest in family and local history and their importance in education.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.