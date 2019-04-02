ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A strong earthquake has struck a remote section of Alaska’s western Aleutian Islands, but seismologists say it didn’t generate a tsunami.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the 6.5 magnitude quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday. It was centered about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Amchitka, in the Rat Islands.

Seismologist Natalia Rupert says there are no immediate reports the quake was felt.

