KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii — Hawaii authorities say that a woman was bitten twice by a 6-foot (1.8-meter) shark while swimming in a Big Island bay.

Hawaii County Fire Department Battalion Chief William Bergin says the shark bit one of the woman’s legs and her torso on Tuesday in Kealakekua (kay-ah-lah-kay-koo-ah) Bay on the island’s western side.

He says the 26-year-old woman was in serious condition at a hospital. She was not identified.

Bergin says the shark may be a black tip reef shark, is still in the bay and that people are being asked to stay out of the water.

The bay will remain closed until at least 12 p.m. Wednesday and shark warning signs are being posted on both sides of Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.