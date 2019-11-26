Slatery spokeswoman Samantha Fisher says Slatery rightly disclosed the investments in annual ethics disclosures. She said when a “real conflict” exists, the office “takes appropriate measures to protect the public interest.”

Slatery previously advised local officials not to file their own opioid lawsuits. Some include Walgreens as a defendant for their role in distributing opioids.

Fisher said most states haven’t sued nationwide pharmacies yet over opioids, but that doesn’t mean Slatery isn’t investigating pharmacies.

Fisher cited Tennessee’s lawsuits against drugmakers and suppliers, saying Slatery pursues companies for breaking the law.

