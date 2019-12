COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A Tennessee doctor who lost five patients to fatal overdoses in 10 months now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran says Rinehart also admitted to unreasonably distributing opioids and other substances to multiple patients. Health records indicate at least five of Rinehart’s patients fatally overdosed either partially or wholly because of drugs he prescribed in 2014 and 2015. He later moved to Indiana.