The state hired the organization in 2016 to help strengthen small clinics that specialize in women’s health but don’t offer abortions after Republican lawmakers cut funding to Planned Parenthood. But an Associated Press investigation found that the group came nowhere close to serving 50,000 women, as it had promised.
Last year, Texas canceled millions of dollars in troubled contracts with the organization.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD