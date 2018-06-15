HOUSTON — A Houston hospital has resumed its renowned heart transplant program two weeks after suspending all medical procedures following the deaths of several patients this year.

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center said Friday that a review of two recent patient deaths didn’t identify systemic problems with the program.

The hospital says it has made several changes, including reorganizing the transplant surgery team and refining how patients are selected for the program.

The hospital says it is notifying the more than 60 patients who are on a donor waiting list that the heart transplant program has resumed.

The two-week suspension came after a series of joint reports by the Houston Chronicle and ProPublica revealing the departure of several top physicians and an unusually high number of patient deaths in recent years.

