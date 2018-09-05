Demonstrators protest efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act outside the offices of Rep. Darryl Issa (R) in Vista, Calif., on March 7, 2017. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The long-disputed fate of the Affordable Care Act was playing out anew in a Texas federal courtroom Wednesday as a score of Republican-led states are seeking to persuade a federal judge to halt the sprawling health-care law.

In a hearing expected to last most of the day, plaintiffs are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction that would suspend the law while the case is fully heard. The procedural step is typically low-wattage, but if the judge granted an injunction, the outcome would have outsize effects on Americans’ health coverage.

The latest legal threat to the 2010 law, which the Supreme Court has upheld twice, arises from a lawsuit filed in February by the Texas attorney general and 19 of his GOP counterparts. The case is before U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who was appointed by President George W. Bush and has ruled against narrower aspects of the health-care law in recent years, such as a provision that affects same-sex couples.

The suit alleges that the ACA is unconstitutional because of a recent change in federal tax law that will soon end a penalty for Americans who violate the law’s requirement that most people carry health insurance.

Wednesday’s hearing is significant because an injunction would toss large parts of the nation’s health-care system into chaos. Depending on how broad it was, it could block the annual fall shopping period for health plans through ACA insurance marketplaces, stop premium subsidies on which millions of consumers rely, or even reverse a variety of Medicare payment changes built into the law.

The other reason the hearing is drawing substantial attention is the highly unusual position that the Trump administration has taken in the case. The federal government is the suit’s defendant, and the Justice Department typically defends federal laws when they are challenged. In a sharp break from that tradition, the department in June filed court papers and wrote to congressional leaders, saying it would not defend all of the law against this suit.

Instead, 17 Democratic state attorneys general who have won standing in the case are making the main arguments to defend the federal law.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and his allies contend that the ACA has become unconstitutional because of a massive tax bill, passed by the Republican-led Congress in December, which calls for the ACA penalty for flouting the law’s individual insurance mandate to end in January.

They argue that, when the Supreme Court upheld almost all of the ACA in a 2012 ruling, the majority reasoned that Congress’s authority to set taxes made the insurance mandate constitutional. The plaintiffs in the current suit — in an argument that some legal scholars regard as weak — contend that the penalty’s end means that the basis for the high court’s decision no longer exists and that the entire law is thus invalid.

The Justice Department’s position is part of broad efforts by President Trump and his aides to undermine the law that was President Barack Obama’s main domestic achievement. Trump and health officials also have cut spending on efforts to encourage consumers to buy ACA coverage, intended for people who do not receive affordable health benefits through their employers. And they are working to make it easier for people to buy inexpensive health plans that skirt benefits and consumer protections required under the law.

But the Justice Department’s argument does not go as far as that of the plaintiffs. The department’s June court filing contended that the ACA provision requiring most Americans to carry health insurance soon will no longer be constitutional once the penalty ends and that, as a result, consumer insurance protections under the law will not be valid, either.

The administration’s position would end a part of the law that prevents insurers from charging more to people with preexisting medical conditions — or refusing to sell them coverage. Democrats have latched on to strong public support for that protection as an issue in the approaching midterm elections.

But unlike the plaintiffs’ argument, the Justice Department brief said that many other aspects of the law can survive because they can be considered legally distinct from the insurance mandate and consumer protections.

In a conference call for reporters before the hearing, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) and several allies maintained that the ACA remains constitutional because, by lowering the law’s penalty to zero, Congress did not permanently remove the tax. Even if the judge found that the tax no longer existed, they argued, that could be legally separated from the rest of the statute.

Read more

Nearly 12 million people enrolled in 2018 health coverage under the ACA

Trump administration proposes further dismantling of Affordable Care Act through Medicare

States act on their own to fill holes Washington is knocking in Affordable Care Act