More than a fourth of all adults worldwide — 1.4 billion people — are not being active enough to stay healthy. That includes about 40 percent of adults in the United States, according to World Health Organization researchers, whose findings were published in the journal Lancet Global Health. Their analysis, based on data from 1.9 million people in 168 countries, found virtually no improvement in physical activity levels from 2001 to 2016. Women were found to be less active than men in all regions worldwide, with 1 of 3 women (vs. 1 of 4 men) deemed insufficiently active. Inactivity levels were higher in wealthier countries (37 percent) than in poorer countries (16 percent). For good health, guidelines call for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity. Research has shown that inactivity puts people at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia and some types of cancer. However, proven health benefits of regular physical activity include helping to lower your blood pressure, raise your “good” cholesterol level, improve your blood sugar level, control your weight and reduce stress. A longer life, with fewer health problems, awaits those who get up and get moving.

— Linda Searing

