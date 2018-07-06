The sizzling heat waves of summer can put your body at risk. Each year, an average of 618 people nationwide die because of extreme heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Normally, the body cools itself by sweating. But if you spend too much time in scorching heat and become dehydrated as well, you simply cannot sweat enough to cool off. Your body temperature rises, putting you on the brink of a heat-related illness. This can happen to anyone, but those younger than 4 and older than 65, along with people who are overweight or sick, are most at risk. As the body temperature rises beyond the norm of 98.6 degrees, this can bring on muscle pain and spasms known as heat cramps, or lead to what’s called heat exhaustion: cramps accompanied by dizziness, nausea, headaches and more. Even worse is a heat stroke, which occurs if your body temperature reaches 104 degrees. Its effects can include confusion, loss of consciousness and damage to internal organs, including the brain. Heat stroke can be life-threatening, too. For early symptoms of a heat-related illness, move into the shade and rest if no air-conditioned spot is available. Remove tight clothing. Sip cool water. For more-extreme symptoms, seek medical help as soon as possible.

— Linda Searing

Read more

The big number: 53 shark attacks in U.S. waters

The big number: highly fit women seem to live longer without dementia