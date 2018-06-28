INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on a ruling that blocks part of a new Indiana law that requires medical providers to provide patient information to the state on complications arising from abortions (all times local):

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is praising a federal judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks a portion of Indiana’s newest abortion law.

The order issued Thursday blocks enforcement of the law’s requirement that medical providers report detailed patient information to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The law is set to take effect Sunday.

The ACLU’s legal director, Ken Falk, says the judge found that the law’s reporting provision was unconstitutionally vague. Falk says his organization is happy with the decision.

The ACLU of Indiana sued the state in April on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, seeking to block the reporting provision.

Christie Gillespie is the CEO of the Planned Parenthood affiliate. She says the Indiana law is the latest passed by lawmakers aimed at eroding access to abortions in the state “under the guise of patient safety.”

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law’s requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young granted a preliminary injunction Thursday. It prevents enforcement of the reporting provision of a law that takes effect July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state in April on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. The lawsuit initially sought to block the reporting rules and another provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics.

The plaintiffs later asked the judge only for an injunction blocking the new reporting provision.

Planned Parenthood contends that provision is unconstitutional and “imposes unique and burdensome obligations.” The organization says some of the complications listed in the law are common abortion side effects.

