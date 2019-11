Magistrate Judge Robert Krask ordered Perwaiz held without bail Thursday after a prosecutor said 173 women have come forward since his arrest to describe similar experiences. The judge called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

AD

Perwaiz’s attorney said he has received a flood of unsolicited emails from patients praising and supporting the doctor.

AD

The judge said that if the charges are proven, the doctor’s actions represent a “gross abuse of patient trust.”

___

1:16 a.m.

A Virginia doctor is headed to court to face allegations that he performed unnecessary surgical procedures on his patients.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, of Chesapeake, is due Thursday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

Prosecutors allege that the 69-year-old Perwaiz performed unneeded procedures on some of his patients without their knowledge or consent, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations. His lawyer did not return calls seeking comment on the charges.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk said the FBI is encouraging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call the FBI or send a tip through its website.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD