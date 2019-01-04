A Rolls-Royce automobile sits on the Caprilands herb farm of the late famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Coventry, Conn. Simmons, who died in 1997 at age 93, is credited with reintroducing and popularizing the use of herbs in American cooking. Her widower Edward Cook, accused of failing to maintain the property, is fighting an eviction order. (Dave Collins/Associated Press)

COVENTRY, Conn. — The Latest on a court-ordered eviction of the widower of famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons from her once-acclaimed Connecticut farm (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A judge has given the widower of famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons two more weeks to vacate her once-prized Connecticut farm.

The order came Friday at the request of 81-year-old Edward Cook, who is accused of allowing the Caprilands herb farm in Coventry to fall into disrepair.

Cook had been ordered to leave the 62-acre (25-hectare) property by Sunday.

Cook was married to Simmons for four years when she died at age 93 in 1997. He denies the allegations against him and is appealing rulings that ordered him evicted and terminated his life tenancy of the farm.

Simmons was credited with reintroducing and popularizing the use of herbs in American cooking. Her 1964 book, “Herb Gardening in Five Seasons,” is still considered to be the standard reference for herb farming.

1:19 p.m.

The Connecticut farm of famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons once drew busloads of visitors who took in the beauty of her gardens.

But more than two decades after her death, the 62-acre “Caprilands” farm in Coventry has fallen into disrepair and Simmons’ 81-year-old widower is fighting a judge’s order to vacate the farm by Sunday.

Edward Cook was married to Simmons for four years when she died at age 93 in 1997. He is appealing court rulings that ordered him evicted and terminated his life tenancy.

A lawyer for Simmons’ estate accuses Cook of letting the property fall into disrepair and failing to follow the terms of Simmons’ will, which called for the establishment of a charity that would maintain the farm and run educational programs there.

