The arrested former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a denial in response to a woman’s allegation he groped her buttocks at his New York home.

A statement released Friday on behalf of Dr. Thomas Frieden (FREE’-den) says the allegation “does not reflect” his “public or private behavior or his values.” It notes his “lifetime of service to improve health around the world.”

Frieden was awaiting a court appearance on Friday in connection with the woman’s claim he groped her buttocks at his Brooklyn home on Oct. 20, 2017. The woman reported it in July, and he was taken into custody after an investigation.

The accuser is a 55-year-old woman who knew Frieden.

Frieden also is a former New York City health commissioner. He’s charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

