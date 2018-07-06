FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she does not regret selling her home and moving to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead. Nailah Winkfield said at a news conference on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, that she gave up everything for her daughter Jahi McMath, but it was worthwhile. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Jahi will be buried on Friday in Hayward, Calif. (Eric Risberg, File/Associated Press)

HAYWARD, Calif. — The Latest on funeral for a Northern California girl at center of brain death debate (all times local):

12 p.m.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners filed into a Northern California church for a funeral service for a teenage girl at the center of a religious and medical debate over brain death.

Bishop Bob Jackson of Oakland’s All Acts Full Gospel Church called the service Friday for Jahi McMath a “celebration of a miracle.”

New Jersey doctors declared Jahi dead a week ago, saying she died from excessive bleeding after an abdominal operation.

A California coroner issued a death certificate for the girl more than four years ago after doctors say she suffered irreversible brain damage during surgery to remove her tonsils.

Her mother refused to accept the conclusion and took her daughter for care in New Jersey, which accommodates religions that don’t recognize brain death.

