One of two brothers who ran a bribes-for-referrals health fraud scam that brought in more than $100 million has been sentenced to six years in prison.

David Nicoll was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering through his New Jersey company, Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services.

The 44-year-old had faced a combined 25 years in prison, but was given a lighter sentence Wednesday due to his cooperation with the government.

In a wavering voice, Nicoll apologized for his crimes and said he was “embarrassed and ashamed.”

He previously admitted bribing doctors to send blood samples to his lab with bogus office rental leases, fake consulting agreements and direct cash payments.

More than 50 people, including more than three dozen doctors, have pleaded guilty or have been convicted.

Nicoll’s brother, Scott, was to be sentenced later Wednesday.

Two brothers who ran a bribes-for-referrals health fraud scam that brought in more than $100 million face sentencing.

David and Scott Nicoll are scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Newark on Wednesday.

They were arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering through their New Jersey company, Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services.

More than 50 people, including more than three dozen doctors, have pleaded guilty or have been convicted.

The Nicolls admitted bribing doctors to send blood samples for testing by using bogus consultant arrangements and fake office rental agreements. They also wined and dined doctors at fancy restaurants and even provided some with prostitutes.

They face a maximum of 25 years in prison, but are expected to receive much lighter sentences because of their cooperation with the government.

