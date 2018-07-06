COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on South Carolina governor’s anti-abortion budget veto (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Planned Parenthood is calling South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of $16 million in family planning money from the state budget a political stunt.

McMaster said Friday that he was taking the money out of the state budget to keep a campaign promise in the Republican primary that no taxpayer money would go to abortion providers.

Opponents of McMaster’s veto say less than $100,000 of the money goes to Planned Parenthood.

Organization spokeswoman Vicki Ringer said in a statement that the veto will really just remove birth control, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and even cancer screenings for hundreds of thousands of poor women on Medicaid.

Some Republicans against abortions say McMaster is making a short-sighted move.

Lawmakers can overturn McMaster’s line-item veto with a two-thirds vote. They haven’t said if they will return for a special session to review all 42 budget vetoes.

___

11:50 a.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster is removing $16 million for health care from the South Carolina budget to make sure no taxpayer money goes to abortion providers, even though some fellow Republicans said less than $100,000 of it would go to Planned Parenthood.

Other Republicans urged McMaster, who is running for re-election this year, to veto $34 million from the $8 billion budget. But the governor’s office said eliminating all that money would keep 700,000 women and children from getting prescriptions through Medicaid.

Some Republicans opposed removing any of the money, saying it was almost all for family planning and abstinence. They also warned that filling the funding hole created by the veto might hurt law enforcement or children with autism.

Lawmakers could override the vetoes later with a two-thirds vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.