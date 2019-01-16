The main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital is shown Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. An intensive care doctor ordered “significantly excessive and potentially fatal” doses of pain medicine for over two dozen near-death patients in the past few years after families asked that lifesaving measures be stopped, an Ohio hospital system announced after being sued by a family alleging a dose of fentanyl hastened a woman’s death. The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said it fired the doctor, reported its findings to authorities and removed multiple employees from patient care pending further investigation, including nurses who administered the medication and pharmacists. (Andrew Welsh Huggins/Associated Press)

An Ohio man says he was stunned to learn of allegations that his wife’s hospital death last year was caused by a doctor’s order for a fatal dose of pain medication.

David Austin, of Columbus, says he called the ambulance after his wife, Bonnie Austin, complained of trouble breathing in September.

A lawsuit alleges the 64-year-old woman was killed negligently or intentionally when she was given the painkiller fentanyl and a powerful sedative ordered by a doctor who said she was brain-dead.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), Mount Carmel Health System, a pharmacist and a nurse.

Austin said Wednesday he felt “like somebody kicked me in the chest” when he learned of the allegations months after his wife’s death.

An attorney says a second wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against an Ohio doctor accused of ordering that near-death hospital patients get potentially fatal doses of pain medicine.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System announced this week it has fired the doctor, notified authorities and removed 20 employees from patient care pending review.

The new lawsuit alleges 64-year-old Bonnie Austin, of Columbus, was killed negligently or intentionally in September when she was given the painkiller fentanyl and a powerful sedative ordered by a doctor who said she was brain-dead.

The lawsuit was filed against Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), Mount Carmel, a pharmacist and a nurse.

Court records list no attorney for Husel, and phone numbers linked to him haven’t accepted calls.

