FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. An independent investigation into St. Paul’s in 2017 detailed five decades of sexual misconduct involving more than a dozen former faculty and staff members. In June 2018, the school announced three initiatives to support sexually abused alumni. The initiatives were announced not long after two former students sued St. Paul’s and another settled with the school out of court. (Jim Cole, File/Associated Press)

CONCORD, N.H. — An elite New Hampshire prep school’s decision to pay for therapy for sexually abused alumni mirrors an increasingly successful approach taken by other schools.

St. Paul’s School has been grappling with past faculty and staff sexual misconduct spanning decades. On Wednesday it joined several other schools in creating an independent system to pay for survivors’ mental health services.

Victims and their advocates say such systems have worked well elsewhere, particularly because they allow victims to get help without interacting with the schools.

In Rhode Island, the Day One organization offered services locally to alumni of St. George’s School and referred others to therapists across the country. It helped between 50 and 60 alumni.

Advocates say some victims are traumatized not only by abuse but also by past resistance by schools to pay for therapy.

