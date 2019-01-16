FILE - This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. State regulators reportedly wanted to remove developmentally disabled patients from a Phoenix long-term care facility years before a woman in a vegetative state gave birth. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, that Hacienda HealthCare faced a criminal investigation in 2016. The facility allegedly billed the state some $4 million in bogus 2014 charges for wages, transportation, housekeeping, maintenance and supplies. (Ross D. Franklin, File/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — The parents of an Arizona woman in a vegetative state who gave birth last month as a result of a rape hope an outside review of the Phoenix facility where she lived will lead to change, a lawyer for the family said Wednesday.

In a statement, attorney John Micheaels said the woman’s family expects the independent review of management practices and procedures to be transparent and prevent further patient abuse.

Meanwhile, Hacienda officials said state regulators ordered them Wednesday to hire an independent management team to run the Phoenix facility.

In a statement, Hacienda’s board of directors said it was taking the matter under advisement.

Hacienda HealthCare on Monday hired former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley to lead an investigation.

Phoenix police launched a criminal investigation when the 29-year-old women, has been in Hacienda’s care since she became incapacitated at age 3 after suffering a near-drowning, gave birth Dec. 29.

A nurse who cared for the victim during her delivery said in a 911 call that she was unaware that the comatose patient was pregnant. Investigators are gathering DNA from all men who worked at the facility.

Hacienda CEO Bill Timmons resigned a week ago after news surfaced of the sexual assault.

The facility serves infants, children and young adults who are “medically fragile” or have developmental disabilities, according to its website.

Micheaels said the woman’s family is disappointed the leaders of Hacienda HealthCare have not apologized for their “inexcusable failure to protect and safeguard” their daughter.

