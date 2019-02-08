How close is a cure for multiple sclerosis?

That’s difficult to answer: Researchers are still working hard to understand the potentially disabling disease. But MS studies are growing. In 2018, the term “multiple sclerosis” appeared in the titles of more than 3,000 articles in PubMed, the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s search engine for academic research on life sciences and biomedical topics. That’s a torrent of information.

Multiple Sclerosis News Today tracks those developments in detail. The comprehensive website also chronicles the daily lives of people with MS, connecting them, loved ones and others to information about the disease.



The cause of MS is not fully understood, but some of its mechanisms are increasingly clear. In MS, a person’s immune system attacks myelin, the protective covering that surrounds nerve cells. The symptoms of MS can differ widely from person to person, but they may include numbness, muscle weakness, slurred speech, nerve pain and lack of coordination.

Besides reports on studies and news stories, the site offers forums and a variety of columns on the ins and outs of MS. Recent stories include reporting on a study that investigates how diagnoses may be delayed, a personal story about a “moment of truth” in one patient’s MS journey and a rundown on the possible benefits of high-dose biotin, a water-soluble B vitamin.

The site also provides a great deal of information on therapies.

Though advocacy groups estimate that at least 2.3 million people live with MS worldwide, there is a lack of government-provided data on the prevalence of MS in the United States.

In 2017, a study funded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimated that nearly 1 million people in the United States have multiple sclerosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is beginning to develop and implement a program to collect data on the number of cases in the United States.

Perhaps one day, Multiple Sclerosis News Today will report on a cure. Until then, it offers hope and information for those affected.

