What’s creeping and crawling in the world of insects? If you can’t answer that question, you must not read Entomology Today. It’s a one-stop shop for anyone with a burning curiosity about bugs, from how they’re named to the scientific processes that drive their tiny lives.

The website is run by the Entomological Society of America, but it’s not just for scientists. It offers a bug’s-eye view on the latest in insect research, with a healthy peppering of scientific information and trends.

Turns out there’s plenty of buzz about bugs, such as ways to manage pests and the interactions among, say, ants and plants and ticks and humans. A recent feature focuses on how honeybees are helping engineers develop robots that crawl efficiently; another one highlights a horrific/fascinating video of 2,000 termites munching away at a model house in an attempt to illustrate the chewing power of Formosan termites.

Bugs aren’t the only creatures whose quirks and strengths are on full display. The site offers an accessible glimpse at what entomologists do all day, including how they embed insects in resin and the different career paths available to people interested in working with bugs. An ongoing series, “Behind the Science,” follows entomologists through the forests, labs and libraries where they do their thing.

All told, Entomology Today is like a bible of bug-related info. But beware: It might make you think twice before you swat at the next critter that wants to make you dinner. Even a small amount of time browsing the site may move you from insect skeptic to entomology enthusiast. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

