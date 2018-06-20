This June 14, 2018 photo shows Peggy Butler, organizer of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival looking at some fireflies in a jar during an evening hike overlooking the Tionesta Creek and Firefly Island, left rear, in Kettleville, Pa. For several weeks in June each year people from around the world make the trek to this northwest Pennsylvania forest to see all manner of fireflies. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

KELLETTVILLE, Pa. — Every year in North America as spring turns to summer, fireflies emerge in parks, forests and backyards.

But one type of firefly has a unique capability. They blink in unison and are called synchronous (SING-kruh-ness) fireflies.

They’re found in a few places like the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and the Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania.

Their rhythmic displays are magical to observe. They’ve become a tourist attraction in some places, with festivals and late-night tours.

Scientists know that male fireflies light up to attract females. But they’re not sure why these fireflies light up in unison. Some suggest that it’s to the fireflies’ advantage to cluster and show off their lights in a synchronized display in order to better attract attention from the females.

