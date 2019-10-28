It also alleges families, who were promised the cremated remains of relatives, received boxes purporting to contain their relatives’ remains but later discovered the bodies were still at the facility or sold to third parties.

Owner Stephen Gore pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in mishandling the remains.

Gore denied the lawsuit’s allegations.

Still, he acknowledged in his criminal case that the company used the donations in ways that went against donor wishes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD