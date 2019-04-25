A federal judge issued a nationwide injunction Thursday, temporarily blocking the Trump administration from imposing new anti-abortion restrictions on the use of federal family planning funds designed to assist 4 million low-income women.

The rule, promulgated in March by the Department of Health and Human Services, would have barred programs receiving the money from saying or doing anything to assist a patient in securing an abortion. Critics called it a “gag rule.”

Groups receiving money under the Title X program, roughly $286 million annually, were already prohibited from performing abortions with those funds. But under the new rule, they could no longer refer a patient for an abortion and would also have to maintain a”clear physical and financial separation” between services funded by the government and abortion services or referrals.

Planned Parenthood, a regular target of the President Trump and HHS, would have been particularly hard hit as the nation’s single largest provider of reproductive health services.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Wash., granted a preliminary injunction in response to lawsuits from the state of Washington and the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association, among others. The order was nationwide in scope, barring HHS from implementing the administration’s rule entirely and preserving the status quo.

Bastian said the restrictions were likely violations of the funding law, the Affordable Care Act and were “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedure Act.

“It reverses long-standing positions of the Department without proper consideration of sound medical opinions and the economic and non-economic consequences,” he wrote.

The challengers, he said, have demonstrated that the rule “likely violates the central purpose of Title X, which is to equalize access to comprehensive, evidence-based, and voluntary family planning....

“It requires all pregnant patients to receive referrals for prenatal care, regardless of whether the patient wants to continue the pregnancy, and regardless of the best medical advice and treatment that might be recommended for that patient,” he wrote.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who brought the case, said the ruling “ensures that clinics across the nation can remain open and continue to provide quality, unbiased healthcare to women. Title X clinics, such as Planned Parenthood, provide essential services – now they can keep serving women while we continue to fight to keep the federal government out of the exam room.”

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Oregon, Michael McShane, said he would issue an order against HHS as well, in a challenge brought by a group of 20 states and the American Medical Association. He indicated that his injunction might be narrow, however.

Both judges are appointees of President Barack Obama.

The decisions do not resolve the legal merits of the cases, but are based on the judges’ determination that the challengers are likely to prevail on the merits after a trial and that, in the meantime, allowing the restrictions to take effect would cause “irreparable harm” to the programs and those they serve.

“This is a major victory for millions of Americans whose healthcare is at stake under President Trump’s dangerous and legally indefensible gag rule,” Inslee said in a statement.

Clare Coleman, president of the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association, said the rule would have “cut off access to contraception and sexual health care for millions. Today’s decision sends a message to this administration that it will not get away with making harmful changes to the nation’s family planning program, at the expense of people’s health care,” she said.

A spokeswoman for HHS said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

All the challenges contended that the Trump restrictions violated the Title X funding law, which among other things requires “nondirective” counseling that neither encourages or discourages women from getting an abortion and bars intervention in the communications between providers and patients.

In response, the administration said the restrictions were justified by a 1988 Supreme Court ruling in Rust v. Sullivan upholding restrictions on counseling under Title X.

The decision was one of at least 70 court defeats for the Trump administration since it took office, by a Washington Post count.

Some of those earlier cases also involved efforts to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood counseling programs aimed at helping teenage girls avoid pregnancy.

