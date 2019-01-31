The Trump administration on Thursday proposed bringing transparency to one of the most secretive aspects of drug pricing by ending the widespread practice of rebates to middlemen — in an effort to reduce what consumers pay for prescription drugs.

Under draft rules announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, drug manufacturers would be allowed to offer discounted prices directly to consumers, but they would no longer be able to give rebates to middlemen, known as pharmacy benefit managers.

The rules, if they become final, would apply directly to older Americans who buy medicine under Medicare drug plans and low-income people with Medicaid managed-care plans. But HHS officials, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity, predicted that the change would spill over to the employer health plans that cover most people in the United States and contended that most employers are eager to do away with the rebates.

President Trump and Azar have made constraining drug prices a central piece of their health-care agenda, and they have insisted that rebates — which they portray as “hidden kickbacks” — are a major impediment to curbing what people pay for medicine. The health insurance industry has disagreed.

And the main trade group that represents pharmacy benefit managers, who negotiate rebates on drugs for employers and health-insurance companies, predicted that the administration’s proposal would be counterproductive. They said the change “would increase drug costs and force Medicare beneficiaries to pay higher premiums and out-of-pocket expenses, unless there is a viable alternative for PBMs to negotiate on behalf of beneficiaries,” J.C. Scott, president of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, said in a statement.

Read more